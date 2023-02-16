Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Humana were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $498.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

