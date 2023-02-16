CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorVel Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,179.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,683. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.