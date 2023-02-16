2,366 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

