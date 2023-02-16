Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.80) to GBX 5,790 ($70.28) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

