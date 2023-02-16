Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

