Credit Agricole S A Purchases 410 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 496,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

