Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

