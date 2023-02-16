Credit Agricole S A Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 163,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,032 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
Shares of FCX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
