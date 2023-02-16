NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NBTB stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

