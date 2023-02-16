Credit Agricole S A Sells 965 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $244.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

