Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 810,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading increased their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

DX stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $743.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.