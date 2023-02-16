Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

