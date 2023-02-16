WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 11,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 117,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Radian Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radian Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

