Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

