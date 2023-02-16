Credit Agricole S A Has $133,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HP were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.53 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

