Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENB opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.41%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.