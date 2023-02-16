WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.63 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,652,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.