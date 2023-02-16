WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 66.3% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.