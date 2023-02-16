WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,045 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.64 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

