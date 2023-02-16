WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,447 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 951,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

