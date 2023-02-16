WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,769 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.