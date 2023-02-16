Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

