WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,821 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.