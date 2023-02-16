WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.45 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

