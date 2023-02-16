WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,899 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.