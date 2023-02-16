WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.