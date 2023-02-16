WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

