WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

