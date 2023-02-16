WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

