American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEL opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

