WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.0 %

SANM opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

