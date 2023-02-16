WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,335 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,293 shares of company stock worth $14,382,365. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

