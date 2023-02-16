American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American States Water by 733.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 41.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.20 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Company Profile

