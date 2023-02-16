Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

