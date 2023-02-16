WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,626,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

