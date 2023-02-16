WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,885 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $193.63 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $198.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

