Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,372 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

ILMN opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

