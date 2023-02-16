Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.44 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

