Denny’s Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DENN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $709.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

