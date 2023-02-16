Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,475 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

