Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

