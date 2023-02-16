Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,637 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 79,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

