Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
