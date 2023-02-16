Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

