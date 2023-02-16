Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.60 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.