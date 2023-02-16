Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 75,273 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,273 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of AY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -155.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

