197,700 Shares in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Business Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

