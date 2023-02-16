Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 532.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

HTHT opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

