Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 12,062 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

