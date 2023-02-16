Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ABBV opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

